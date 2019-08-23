Bobbie Gene Nichols, 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Elliot Hamil Chapel on 277 South, Abilene, Texas, with services following, officiated by his nephew Father Paul Flood of Atlanta, Ga. A full Military Burial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Texas Veterans Cemetery 7457 West Lake Rd Abilene, Texas.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1941 to Florence Claxton Turner and John Nichols, and reared by his mother Florence and her husband Samuel Mason Turner in Columbia. He was a 1959 graduate from Hickman High School. Bobbie joined the United States Air Force in 1959, and married Mary (Molly) Teresa Robinson in 1962 after meeting her in Dublin, Ireland while working in the US embassy. He served two tours in Vietnam and one in Thailand. Bobbie was based in Cheyenne, Wyo., Del Rio, Texas, Alconbury, England, Dublin, Ireland, Rome, New York, retiring in Abilene as a Master Sergeant.

Bobbie and Mary (Molly) had two children, Mary Elizabeth Carrillo (married to David) and Samuel Christopher Nichols (married to Norma); grandchildren Cody Lassetter, Kyle Lassetter (married to Amanda), Lacey Jae Lassetter, Johnny Nichols and Molly aka Mars Nichols; great-grandchildren Logan and Liam Lassetter and Corrie Ann Lassetter. Bobbie has three sisters whom he adored and tried his best as a big brother to guide them in the right direction: Jackie Gail White (married to Will), Sammy Kay Porter (married to Jerry) and Ginny Lou Adair (married to David). Bobbie has numerous loved nieces and nephews from Ireland, Australia and Missouri.

Bobbie worked at Brinks as a security officer. Bobbie’s interest was old cars and a love for his 1965 Chevy pickup truck that he worked on with his son Samuel and left a note with the title just saying ...DONT SELL IT! He was a very good hearted person to all regardless of race or class. He was a true patriot and Trump supporter till the end.