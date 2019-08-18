Wesley Gene Barnes, 63, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO. The family welcomes you to show up in your Hot Rod or favorite ride, in Wesley’s memory. A car cruise night will be held on a future date.

Wesley was born on March 31, 1956 in Columbia, the son of Murray and Mae Barnes who preceded him in death. He was married on June 11, 1993 in Columbia to Sally Wozniak. He was currently employed at the University of Missouri Campus Facilities as an electrician.

He was happiest when he was able to help others. He would be the first one to offer a hand, whether that be to fix an air conditioner, repair a car, or be the third base coach in a softball game. He was quiet by nature - but when he did speak it was to tell a joke, talk about cars or family. He loved to tease and joke and could build or fix anything – unless it was on the honey-do list! He was the proud founder and member of Boulevard Burnouts. When he wasn’t in the garage working on his car or one of his many projects, he was on the internet looking for car parts, wrapped up in his flame quilt with the cat by his side. Not only was he an all-around handyman, he enjoyed spending quality time with “his girls” and pestering his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include: his wife, Sally Barnes of the home; two daughters, Sara Hotop (Victor Ebert) of Middletown, N.Y. and Mallory Barnes of New York, N.Y.; one brother, George Barnes (Rita) of Boonville; “the son he never wanted”, Andrew Miller of Kansas City; several beloved nieces and nephews; and three sisters, Mary Barnes of Dallas, Texas, Cheryl March (Jimmy) of Columbia, and April Miller of New Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Mid-Missouri Chapter, Out of Darkness Community Walk being held on Oct. 20, 2019, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202or online at https://afsp.donordrive.com/team/226027.

