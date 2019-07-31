Patricia “Pat” Ann Rainey, age 84, of Villa Life Care in Shelbina, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 4 at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina. A visitation will precede the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Bethel Zion Cemetery in Bethel.

Pat was born on March 14, 1935 in Shelby County, the daughter of James “Porter” Sass and Bertha Irene Claussen.

Pat worked as a beautician most of her life in Shelby County. Pat also worked at the Boone County Hospital as an activity director, providing care for those individuals who were terminally ill. She was an exceptional cook and an excellent seamstress and loved and cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family. The more the merrier was her motto. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Christian Church in Columbia and active with the American Cancer Society for many years.

Pat is survived by four children, Terry Miller of Columbia, Jim Miller of Moberly, Kristie Miller of Dallas, Texas and Sheri Schmidt (Steve) of Flower Mound, Texas; and also two grandchildren, Jenna Schmidt and Meg Schmidt.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn (Bub) Rainey; her parents, Porter and Bertha Sass; and her brother, Donald Sass.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Bethel Zion Cemetery.