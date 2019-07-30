Joyce Alleen Meador, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla.

Memorial Services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Ave in Columbia. A visitation will be held on August 2 at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, 204 Ruby St. in Sweet Springs. A graveside service and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs.

She was born May 31, 1938 in Sweet Springs to Verna Mae (Pragman) and Myrl Woodrow Jones, the oldest of two children. In 1956 she graduated from Sweet Springs High School. She married Neil Franklin Meador of Sweet Springs on Aug. 31, 1958 and moved to Columbia with him soon after. Together they had two children. She worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for Drummond-Officer, a mechanical contractor in Columbia.

Joyce loved children, and was always available to help a family or child. She was involved in a number of children's groups and activities and was a Cub Scout den leader, Girl Scout troop leader, and Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also very active in her church, Campus Lutheran, in multiple ways including the Altar and Dorcus guild and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She bowled for fun, but was very competitive in multiple leagues and served as the Women’s Bowling Association Missouri chapter president.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Neil; son, Michael (Kimberly) and daughter Kelly; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Andrew; sister Cindy; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to the Special Olympics of Missouri who are in the process of rebuilding after the tornado in Jefferson City. Donate in Joyce’s name, and we will have matching funds. https://somo.org/.