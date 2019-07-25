Marty Hodges, 70, of Hannibal, passed away at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.

Marty Hodges, 70, of Hannibal, passed away at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Marty was born July 5, 1949, in Hannibal to Manford and Gladys Doss Hodges.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Hodges of Hannibal; two brothers, James Hodges (Masae) of Gardner, Mass., and Lynn Hodges (Tammie) of New London; and four sisters, Debra Hodges of Hannibal, Robin Hodges of Hannibal, Penny Caswell (Sean) of Hannibal and Nadine Barbee (Kurt) of Hannibal. Marty is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael Hodges (Jamie) of Hannibal, Charles Longcor of Hannibal and Summer Longcor (Shawn) of Hannibal; and six great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Alyssa, Carter, Eli, Shaundale Jr. and Noah.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents.

Professionally, Marty was a police officer for many years in the Houston, Texas, area. Marty was a member of the American Police Officers Hall of Fame, and a Double Purple Heart Association recipient from the Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush administration for many lifesaving measures.

Marty never met a stranger and could often times be heard discussing police stories. He loved the state of Texas and the time he spent there on the beach. In his recent spare time, he enjoyed watching "Law and Order," "Live PD" and "Storage Wars" on television.

Marty proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Tracy Hodges.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.