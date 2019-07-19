Dr. James “Jim” Raymond Koller, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

Friends and family will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22. Inurnment will be private for the family.

He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb. on Oct. 11, 1939 to the late Raymond and Grace (Kent) Koller.

He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in Scottsbluff. He attended Creighton University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Jim went on to receive his Master’s degree in School Psychology from the University of Nebraska and his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Missouri.

He was employed for over 35 years at the University of Missouri as a Professor in the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology before retiring. Here he received the honor of Professor Emeritus. He also worked as an independent consultant for the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. He had a huge heart and even after retirement he was still helping others with counseling issues and suicide prevention. He was still being offered counseling positions through retirement, as recently as a few weeks ago.

Jim was a huge golf fanatic, a gardening enthusiast, an avid MU sports fan, a graceful dance partner to Karen and a social butterfly. He was known and loved by so many people. But above all of his interests, he was a FAMILY MAN! He absolutely loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren!

Jim is survived by his wife Karen, who survives in the home; son Jim (Julie) Koller of Columbia; daughters Kris (Gary) Behrns of Jefferson City, Kim (Jamie) Stephens of Columbia and Katie (Jeff) Fabbiano of St. Louis; one brother, Don (Gretchen) Koller of Kansas City; and grandchildren Jay, Jack, Erin, Allison, Owen, Mae, Samuel, Joshua, Halle and Cooper; and brother and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews in Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, c/o Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.