Antionette “Annie” Knight, 32, of Clark, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Memorial services will be at 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.