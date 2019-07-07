Rebecca Ann Fisher, 21, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Booth officiating.

Rebecca was born on June 27, 1998 in Columbia, the daughter of Donald and Christina (Franklin) Fisher. She was a 2016 graduate of Great Circle in St. Louis. Becca enjoyed music, socializing, shopping, drawing, artwork and doing her nails and makeup. Her greatest pleasure though was spending time with her family and friends. Becca was a fighter; she never gave up and had a tough spirit in her that would not let her give up.

Survivors include: her momma, Megan Jewett; her parents, Donald Fisher and Christina Fisher; three sisters, Nicole Fisher, McKenzie Fisher and Hailey Fisher; two brothers, John Fisher and Josh Fisher; two grandmothers, Carol Tremaine and Jean Fisher; three aunts, Kerry Franklin, Victoria Elias and Ellen Fisher; two uncles, Tommy Fisher and David Fisher and her two specials pups, Sully and Sammie.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Louis Children’s Hospital, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

