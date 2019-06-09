Velwood Alphonse Marchand, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.

Vel was born in Baton Rouge, LA on Sept. 24, 1929 to Luke O. Marchand and Nettie James Marchand. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1947. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Louisiana State University in 1950 and a Master’s in Business Administration in 1965 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Vel was drafted in 1951 during the Korean War and served in the Fifth Army Headquarters in Chicago. After being discharged in 1953 he started as an auditor for Trans World Airlines and was soon promoted to Sr. Auditor. Vel met Jill Ann Hughey at TWA and they were married in 1955 in Kansas City, MO.

Vel was president of the Cosmo Breakfast Club. He was certified as an honorary member of Association of College and University Auditors in 1993 and held the office of President of the international organization. The first and only of his name, master at golf, having a certified hole-in-one from the PGA on record in Port St. Lucie, FL, a Kansas City Royal fan “from the first pitch,” as the brick at the stadium shows, a devoted Kansas City Chief fan and a true LSU Tiger, but he could entertain for hours telling his Cajun tales. He had many hobbies and excelled at them all.

Vel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jill. He was the father of four, Cheryl (Nick) Turner, Cary (Amy) Marchand, Connie (David) Summers and Cindy (Mike) Overschmidt; grandfather of 11, Ryan (Jessi), Kyle, Chelsea Turner, Alesha (Bill) Vandevender, Travis (Jen) Marchand, Christopher and Andrew Ewing, Camille and Shelby Summers, Tayler and Evan Overschmidt; and great grandfather of six, Braden, Collin Marchand, Baily and Tyler Vandevender, Logan and Declan Turner.

And now his watch has ended and he is at peace. We love you.

To honor his memory, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Hospital in his name. www.stjude.org.