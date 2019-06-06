Ronnie Joe Lee, 73, of Fulton, gained his wings in heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Callaway Christian Church in Fulton. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Southside Cemetery.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1946 in the Hatton-McCredie area of Callaway County. He was one of fifteen children born to the late Irvin T. Lee and the late Viola (Lawson) Lee.

Ronnie worked as a custodian at Westminster College and Fulton Public Schools where he later retired. He was accepted into Christ in 2017.

Dearly loved by all he met; Ronnie loved spending time with children and all his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and watching his favorite television channel Sy-Fy. When it came to automobiles, Ronnie knew it all.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include sons, Travis Lemonte Lee of Fayette and William Rydell Lee of Fulton; daughter, Vickie Elaine Lee of Fulton; sisters, Carolyn Lucille Lee of Fulton, Willa Dean Day of Fulton and Bonnie Jean Morgan of Columbia; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his best friend and mother of his children, Judy Ann Fisher; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by son, Ronnie Joewett Lee; brothers, Robert, Eugene, Garney, William Jr. and James Lee; and sisters, Ethel Holt, Leola Davis, Betty Lou Lee, Margaret Cave, Bernice Thompson and Lola Vaughn.

