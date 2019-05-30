Linda Lurline Hayes, 65, of Warwick, RI, formerly of Sheldon, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. Interment will follow in Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Linda was born July 2, 1953 in Ft. Leavenworth, KS to John Donald and Lurline (Lindley) Ford. She was united in marriage to Clayton Charles Hayes on Aug. 27, 1972 in Sheldon, and he survives of the home.

Linda and her brothers were raised by their mother and grandparents in Sheldon. She was baptized at and a long-time member of the Sheldon Christian Church. After graduating as valedictorian from Sheldon High School in 1971, she had a decades long career as a registered nurse. She worked at many hospitals, and retired from Boone Hospital Center in Columbia in 2008.

Lifelong learning was one of her core values and in her 40s-50s she would complete a BA in History and an MA in Public Administration from the University of Missouri. After she retired, she would continue to learn by taking classes through the OLLI at the University of Missouri and University of Rhode Island.

She and her husband Clayton lived by the motto “Do as much as you can for as long as you can,” as evidenced by her devotion to Mizzou Women’s Athletics. She also kept to this motto throughout her life through planning adventures for her husband, children and grandson.

Linda was committed to making the world better and more equitable. She was a supporter of the Girl Scouts, an advocate for the ERA, and a founding member of the Center Project in Columbia.

In addition to her husband Clayton, she is survived by her daughter Lara Hayes and son-in-law Dominic Molon; her son Nicholas Hayes and son-in-law Andrew Breen; her grandson John Molon; her brothers Michael Ford and John Ford and his wife Shiela; and numerous aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lurline Ford (nee Lindley.)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to The Center Project, PO Box 521, Columbia, MO 65205.

