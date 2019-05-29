Dan William Peek, 73, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chris Seah officiating. Graveside services and inurnment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

He was born Aug. 29, 1945 in Nebraska, a son of the late George and Clarica (Manes) Peek.

On July 1, 2000, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joy (Williams) Peek.

In addition to careers in marketing, banking and franchising, Dan was a musician, playing the five string banjo in bands for many years. He was an accomplished author, having penned three books titled: To the Point – The History of Darts in America, Live at the Ozark Opry and co-authored A Peoples History of the Lake of the Ozarks with Kent Van Landuyt. His books impacted many people in a positive way. He and Joy also owned and operated a publishing company, Totem Pointe Books for several years. Dan also assisted a business associate in obtaining a patent which became very successful.

He enjoyed living at the Lake of the Ozarks, especially sitting outside to take in the beautiful lake view. Most importantly, he loved his wife, sons and grandchildren. His best times were spent sharing stories and singing songs with his grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. His love for his grandchildren led him and Joy to establish the corporation, G.R.O.W. (Grandparents and Others on Watch). It was their mission to train and educate others about child abuse before it was too late.

The light of Dan’s life included his wife, Joy; sons, Craig Baer and wife Kim, Nathan Baer and wife Kim and Seth Baer; grandchildren, Grace Baer, Spencer Baer and Elizabeth Baer; his sisters, Lola Rice, Georgia Robb and husband Charles and Carol Holt and husband Chuck; his brother, Jim Peek and wife Connie and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Plumlee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

