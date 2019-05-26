Velva Delphine Rice, 91, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ed Rollins officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Velva was born on June 22, 1927 in Boone County, the daughter of Everett and Eunice (Pollack) Atkins who preceded her in death. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Velva volunteered as a Pre-K teacher for 17 years at Nora Stewart Nursery School in Columbia, touching the lives of many children. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jacqueline Rice of Columbia and Charlotte Rice of Jefferson City; one son, Steven Rice and his wife Brenda Rice of Columbia; and three grandchildren, Sergio Rice, Laila Rice and Madison Rice. She also was preceded in death by her one brother, Buddy Atkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nora Stewart Nursery School, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.