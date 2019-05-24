Michael "Mike" Kelly Parker, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

Mike was born on April 10, 1958 in Columbia to Gerri Hieke and Sidney Parker. He was a kind, soft-hearted man and had a sense of humor like no other. He loved to go fishing with his brothers, Gregg and Blaine, and Jane. In his youth he played league baseball and was very good at it. He loved all wildlife and had hummingbird feeders to attract the tiny birds. His job was painting. He worked on many of the new buildings and helped refurbish older buildings in Columbia. He suffered from health problems over the years but never let it stop him. Mike developed heart problems in recent years which forced him to leave his job. When he had to stay at home his little dog, Lucy, kept him company. He loved his family to no end.

He is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Jane Ruhlman; his mother and step-father Gerri and Len Hieke; his brother Gregg Parker; his step-sisters Kim (Rick) Ridgway of Moberly and Mary (Jeff) Dannenberg of Cincinnati, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Sidney Parker; his brothers Gary and Blaine Parker; and his step-sister Cheryl Brink of Centralia, IL.

There will be no visitation and a private graveside service is planned.