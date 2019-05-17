Georganna Myers Beachboard, 81, of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Capital Region Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Freeman Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20 at First Christian Church in Jefferson City with the Reverend Beau Underwood officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Mrs. Beachboard’s full obituary will be posted to the funeral home website Saturday and published in Sunday’s paper.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City. www.freemanmortuary.com