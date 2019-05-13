Grant Thomas Gardner, 38, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Montgomery City, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at the Knights of Columbus Building in Montgomery City. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Building in Montgomery City, with a service following at 4:00 PM.

Schlanker Funeral Home of Montgomery City, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com