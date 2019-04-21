Andrew “Andy” Clark Stewart, 56, passed away at his home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a brief illness.

In honor of his memory, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 in the Bleu Great Room of Bleu Market & Bakery, 3919 S. Providence Rd, Columbia MO 65201.

Andy was born Jan. 19, 1963, the son of Clark and Jean Stewart, who preceded him in death. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri and began a 30-year career in commercial real estate in Los Angeles. In recent years Andy returned to his hometown of Columbia. He loved all things Missouri Tigers, spending quality time with his family and friends, hiking and fishing in our lovely state and national parks, jamming out to his favorite classic rock bands, and bad Irish jokes.

Andy was a man who opened up his heart and home to a multitude of people, never once allowing them to leave without a belly full of food and a smile on their face.

He is survived by his daughter Casey Stewart of Columbia; sons Patrick and Jackson Stewart of Los Angeles, CA; and his sisters Salle Stewart of Overland Park, KS, and Belinda (Mike) Lower of Lenexa, KS.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Missouri Department of Conservation or the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.

