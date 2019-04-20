Patsy Carol Malone, 65, of Fulton, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Nilson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Patsy was born Dec. 10, 1953 in St. Louis, the daughter of Johnnie and Geraldine Morton Crain. She married Dennis “Dink” Malone July 22, 1972 in Salem, MO, and he survives.

She worked nearly 20 years for MBS. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her granddaughters, NASCAR racing, and generally spending time outdoors.

She is also survived by son Chris Malone (Amy); brother Roger Crain (Teresa); sister Theresa Berry (Eddie); sister Jo Click; and granddaughters Kristine and Shelby Malone. She is loved by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

