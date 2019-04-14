Patricia “Pat” McGrath passed away of congestive heart failure Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at the age of 92.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at the Millersburg Lions Club with a dinner to follow. Please bring a dish to share.

She was born Aug. 6, 1926 in Columbia. She married Robert McGrath March 9, 1946 and they recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert, who resides west of Fulton; a daughter, Cathy McCray (husband John) of Millersburg; two sons, Michael McGrath (wife Barbara) of Millersburg, and Mark McGrath (wife Terri) of rural Columbia; a daughter-in-law, Deborah McGrath of Kingdom City; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Patrick McGrath and Kelly McGrath; as well as a granddaughter, MaryAlice McCray Bowser.

Donations can be made in her honor to Serve Inc. of Callaway County 4901 County Rd 304 Fulton, Mo 65251.