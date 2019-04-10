Constance Joan "Jodie" Needy, 84, formerly of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.

Jodie was born on June 7, 1934 in Eldon to Tom and Connie Edwards, who were in the movie theatre business. The day of Jodie's birth, the marquee read "A Star is Born," and that she was.

Jodie is survived by her children, Michelle Lynne Needy of Los Angeles, Jack Edward Needy (Lisa) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Thomas Wayne Needy (Eleanor) of Boulder, CO; her grandchildren, Kolby (son of Jack and Lisa Needy), Anna and Will (daughter and son of Thomas and Eleanor Needy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wayne Needy of Columbia; her daughter, Connie Ruth Needy; and her brother, Thomas Nibley Edwards of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Jodie published a children's book titled "The Adventures of Horace the Frog," and has requested in lieu of memorial donations to give her book to someone you love to keep the message of "Horace the Frog" alive. The book can be found online at http://ww w.blurb.com/b/9386016-t he-adventures-of-horace-t he-frog.

