Wayne Overbeck, 71 of Columbia, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 4:00 –5:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Williamson officiating. All are invited and encouraged to attend.

Wayne was born Jan. 7, 1948 in Sugar Creek to Bert and Elizabeth (Wisecup) Overbeck, who preceded him in death.

While working at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital, he met the love of his life, his loving wife of 41 years. He and Gail wed on March 2, 1974 and she also preceded him in death on June 7, 2016.

On Nov. 7, 1974, they welcomed their oldest daughter, Emily, into the world. She preceded both of them in death in December of 2013.

He is survived by his youngest daughter, Erika and her husband Tylor of Centralia; three grandsons, Deven Overbeck, Jace Brady and Masen Prentice; one “unofficially adopted” son, Mark Fox of Centralia; his cuddly and loving cat, Motor Oil; one younger brother and one older sister.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Those who knew him undoubtedly loved him, claiming he would do anything for anyone at just the cost of a smile and a cold Diet Coke. Mowing yards, scraping a large variety of “junk,” dressing up as Santa Claus, moving furniture across town or just hauling anything away are just a few things Wayne will be missed for.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.