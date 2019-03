James “Creep” Richardson traded time with eternity on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Services will be Saturday March 23, at 12:30 p.m. at H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1942 to Pearlie Mae Richardson and James Routt. He graduated Douglass High School.

Cherishing his memory are, Wanza Parker, Charlene Burnett, Joann, Toris, Marcelous, Janie, Shalana, Jessica, Eileen, and William Richardson.