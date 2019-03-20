Russell J. Warson, 88, of Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Summit Villa Memory Care.

He was born on September 28, 1930, in Slater, Missouri, the son of William Russell & Bertha (Newton) Warson.

Russ attended a one-room grade school and graduated from Slater High School. He gave his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized at the age of 9 in Slater. He started working part-time for the Safeway Store in Slater at the age of 14. Was drafted into the Army in February of 1952 and served as a medic in the 25th division during the Korean War. He was a Sergeant with an honorable discharge in February of 1954.

Returning to work for Safeway Stores, Inc., he was a fill-in manager for store manager’s vacation times in several towns in the Kansas City Division. In November of 1957, he was promoted to Store Manager in a new store in Moberly, Missouri, where he met his wife Judith Kay Porter who he hired to demonstrate donuts one weekend in 1958. He asked her to marry him on April 1, 1960, and they were married on June 12, 1960. In 1972, he took a Development Course at the Safeway Headquarters in Oakland, California. In 1974, he requested hitching posts for the Amish community be installed in the parking lot of the remodeled store, and an article and picture was put in the June issue of Horse and Horseman magazine.

In February of 1975, Russ was transferred to Jefferson City, Missouri, by Safeway. In 1987 the store was changed to Food Barn. When the Kansas City Division was sold in 1992, two of Russ’s former division managers purchased the store and called it B&L Apple Market. Russ retired as manager there in September of 1995. In October of 1995, he started working for Sears and retired in 2008 because of the declining health of his father-in-law & mother-in-law.

Russ’ stores in Moberly and in Jefferson City were continually the #1 store in the Kansas City Division under his management. He was a hard worker and loved his customers and fellow workers.

Russ and Judy joined the Jefferson City Camp of the Gideon’s International on April 6, 1999 and he was Scripture Chairman for 18 years before the Parkinson’s disease made it difficult for him to manage. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, was an usher, past member of the Board of Trustees and Social Committee, and was ordained a deacon on September 25, 2005.

In Moberly, Russ was a member of the Safeway sponsored bowling league in which they were 1970 champions, member of the Kiwanis Club, member of Jaycees, and member of the Advisory Committee of the Moberly Area Junior college.

Survivors include: wife Judy of 58 years; sons, Craig (Tammy) Warson of Blue Springs, MO, and Nathan (Carrie) Warson of Lebanon, MO; grandsons, Caleb of Blue Springs, Case & Ty of Lebanon; granddaughter Randa Crutcher of London, England; sister, Joyce Black of St. Joseph, MO; niece, Cheryl (Richard) Gilgour of St. Joseph, MO; nephew, Merlin (Tammy) Black of Port Charlotte, FL, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Jeanette Warson, brother-in-law Murle Black, infant nephew Darryll Black, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Elwood & Helen Porter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Villa, Holts Summit, and Hospice Compassus for their tender and loving care they gave Russell during this past year.

Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Monte Shinkle officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon’s International Bible Program, Jefferson City Camp, P O Box 492, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or online at www.gideons.org, or to Concord Baptist Church, 3720 West Truman Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.