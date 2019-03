Lisa Renee Clardy, 56, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Celebration of life service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Mexico Church of God Holiness, Mexico, MO.

Lisa was born August 19, 1962 to Marvin and Mary Duckworth Clardy in Troy, and they preceded her in death.

Lisa is survived by a daughter, Jo Ellen Clardy of Columbia; a brother, Marty Clardy of Moberly.

