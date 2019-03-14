Sherry Elaine Walker, 69 of Columbia, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville.

The daughter of Earl “Clark” and Betty Lou (Moore) Hicks, she was born Feb. 10, 1950 in Ottumwa, IA. On Oct. 5, 1985 in Memphis, MO she was united in marriage to Ronny Walker.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Ronny; one son, Steve (Lucia) Walker of Columbia; one daughter, Kristina (Pat) Burke of Clarence; eight grandchildren; one brother, Ben Hicks of Imperial; and one sister, Bonnie Helmig of Imperial.

Memorials are suggested to the Second Chance Animal Rescue in Columbia.