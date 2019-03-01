Tanna Lynn (Coffman) Klein, 64, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Boone County Hospital.

A private graveside service for family is planned.

Tanna was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Callao, to Marlin and Annelle Coffman. She graduated from Callao High School in 1972 and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she received her B.A. and Masters degrees. She worked until her retirement as Coordinator at the Office of Social and Economic Data Analysis (OSEDA) in Columbia.

She was preceded in death by both parents; and is survived by her sisters, Terri Coffman, Tina McCarthy and husband Daniel, Tessa Buckley and husband Michael; and brothers Cody, Casey and Carson Coffman; as well as nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Contributions in memory of Tanna may be made to Old Chariton Cemetery, and online condolences may be shared at the Greening Eagan Hayes website.