Gertrude Merle Langdon, 94, formerly of Rocheport, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Nilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville, MO.

Gertrude Merle (Sill) Langdon was born March 8, 1924 in Torrington, WY, the daughter of Fredrick Nelson and Bertha Amelia Wehmier Sill. She married Jerome John Langdon Sept. 15, 1950 in Hastings, NE. where the two met while working at an ammunition depot.

Merle worked for the University of Missouri for 25 years in several different positions including secretary for the Arts and Science purchasing extension publication. She spent time with her husband, John traveling to Masonic and Shriners conventions. She traveled extensively with her daughter Lee Raye to many different states. She also enjoyed spending time on many outings with daughter Ramona. She always enjoyed new adventures and loved to be on the go. She also enjoyed going to Casinos.

Survivors include four children, Roy (wife Kathleen) of Boonville, Ramona (husband Mark) Murray of Columbia. Joe Guest (wife Peggy) of Fayette, Lee Raye Lamm of Columbia; ten grandchildren, Tennille, Kristen, Travis, Otsie, Craig, Lori, Caryn, Shawn, Shannon, and Cory; great-grandchildren, Cory, Weylend, Simone, Olivia, Rhianon, Aiden, Sophia, Carson, Harper, and Henry; great-great-grandchildren, Harper and Maverick Meyer and Henry Lamm.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Jan. 27, 2019; and twin brother, Jack Albert Sill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.