Martha Mae Foster, 81, of Hallsville passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Beaver officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

She was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Jefferson City to Lloyd Raymond and Goldie Mae (McKee) Horn.

She was married in 1954 in Jefferson City to Orville Monroe Buschman who lives in Atlanta, Ga. In 1993, Martha married Ava Jack Foster in Columbia. Jack preceded her in death in 2004.

Martha spent many years cleaning homes and businesses, including the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia.

She was a former member of the Northwood Baptist Church in Hallsville and the Hallsville Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed making her own greeting cards, gardening and spending time with her family.

Survivors include four children, Carl Buschman, Hallsville, Terry (Donna) Buschman, New Bloomfield, Daniel Buschman (Lauerne Cochran), Columbia and Donna (Ken) Bazzell, House Springs; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Ruth Horn, Jefferson City, Edris Horn, Jefferson City, and Sue Horn, Mountain Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Foster; two sons, Timothy and Keith Buschman; two grandchildren; and three brothers, Donnie, Junior and John Horn.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.