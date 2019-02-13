Mary M. (Jaehn) Racine, 70, of Fort Wayne, IN, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd. with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. & 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN. Inurnment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN.

Mary was born Jan. 21, 1949 in Fort Wayne, IN. She was the daughter of the late Max and Eleanor Jaehn. Mary spent her life in service to others. A graduate of Central Catholic High School (’66) and Indiana University, Mary taught hundreds of students in Columbia, Dublin, OH, and Austin, TX. She loved her God, her family, her students, her colleagues, and her many friends. Mary was all about relationships. Everyone loved Mary, one of the sweetest and kindest people we all knew. She will be missed here and welcomed There. May God grant her rest and a senior AP English class. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Drew Racine; son John (Kalin Harvard) Racine; and sister Ellie (Barry) Green.

Memorials may be made in Mary’s honor to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.