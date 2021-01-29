A Neosho woman was injured Wednesday morning in an accident on Highway HH in Newton County, just four miles south of Neosho.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Caitlin Myers, 22, was westbound in a 2000 Toyota Solara when she slid off the right edge of the roadway and struck a ditch. Myers was minorly injured and transported by EMS to Freeman Hospital.

The Toyota Solara was minorly damaged and towed from the scene.