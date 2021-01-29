Gods Word

The Bible tells us that the Word of God is sharper than a two-edged sword. (Hebrews 4:12) I believe that Word is a Now Word that is quickened by the Holy Spirit. Over and over we see people moved by the word of God as God spoke to them. When the Holy Spirit gives us understanding of what the written word of God says, it’s quickened, or made alive, it becomes a part of us.

(John 1:14) Speaking about the Son Of God Jesus, says the Word became flesh and dwelt amongst us. As the Living Word of God is made fact of matter to us, it becomes a way of life. Those things we read about, the nature of the Son Of God take on actions not just in our minds but in our daily life. When a truth is shown to us out of the written scripture, it has been illuminated by the Holy Spirit. So when it becomes a reality it has become our nature.

There was a time in my walk with the Lord, as I was driving down the road on my way to work. I was thanking God for my salvation, all the things he allowed me to do, all the changes He had brought into my life. I then said to the Lord, “Now What?” I heard the Holy Spirit within me say, “Just Be”. Those two words I heard from God has challenged me since that time. This has been probably 10-15 years ago. I’m still learning what the truth of those words mean in my life. It has become a journey to become what I heard.

To do the works of God is good. To allow His Words to become alive in us makes us a living expression of that word.