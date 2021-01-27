A Springfield man was injured Friday evening in a collision on Highway 43 in Newton County, just five miles north of Seneca.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Steven Deason, 50, of Springfield, was southbound in a 2006 GMC 2500 and attempting to make a u-turn when he was struck by a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier being driven by 54-year-old Larry Crevier, also of Springfield. Crevier was minorly injured and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Deason was not reported to have any injuries.

The GMC 2500 had moderate damage and the Chevrolet Cavalier had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.