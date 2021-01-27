A Neosho teenager was injured Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving overturned on Wood Street, just half a mile east of Locust Road in Neosho.

The unnamed 14-year-old was heading west in a 2006 Honda Civic when she crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the south side of the road and struck the ground, causing the vehicle to overturn. The teenager had moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

The Honda Civic was totaled and towed from the scene.