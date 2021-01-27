Mark Twain National Forest is looking for campground hosts for the 2021 season.

Campground hosting is a fun and rewarding volunteer experience that gets people outside and serving the public. There are multiple locations across the Forest in need of a host this year. People interested in hosting at one of these sites should contact the individuals listed for that Ranger District.

Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District

Contact Darla Rein or Carrie Bond at 417-683-4428.

•Cobb Ridge Campground (April-September)

•North Fork Campground (May-November)

Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District

Contact Tray Hall at 417-967-4194.

•Lane Springs Campground (April-September)

Poplar Bluff Ranger District

Contact Ed Sherman at 573-996-2153.

•Markham Springs Campground (May-September)

Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District

Contact Christopher Woods at 573-438-5427.

•Council Bluff (May-September).

•Silver Mines (opportunity for more than one host, March-September)

•Marble Creek (May- September)

Although campground hosting is a volunteer position, the forest service offers a small reimbursement/day for incidentals. Incidental reimbursement varies depending on sites, so please discuss any needs you would have with the appropriate recreation program contact listed for that site to find out more.

Host duties will include answering questions, helping ensure campers keep clean campsites and cleaning them before the next camper; cleaning restrooms and showers, taking water tests and posting reservations. These duties may vary between recreation sites. In general, though, a host keeps the campground running smoothly for visitors to enjoy.

As this is a volunteer position that interacts regularly with the public, applicants will have a background check conducted before being selected. For general questions about being a campground host, please contact Jane Mobley Forest Volunteer Coordinator at 573-208-9652 or by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov.