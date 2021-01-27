The Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The ages from 57-94.

The health department added 117 new cases last week. The health department said although the total number currently in isolation seems lower than it has been in the recent past, people seem to be more sick lately with their COVID-19 related symptoms lingering for longer periods of time as well as an increased number of hospitalized people at some point in the duration of their symptoms.

The health department has also starting to see an increase in the number of people who now have COVID-19 for a second time (defined by a positive COVID-19 test, symptoms and duration of time from their first positive test [i.e. a minimum of 3 months have passed].

Positive test results continue to be reported every day.

As of Jan. 22, the numbers stood at:

96 in isolation 2,897 released from isolation 3,077 confirmed cases 84 deaths

Vaccine

The Lawrence County Health Department reported on Jan. 22 that they still do not have the COVID vaccine. Counties across the state are waiting to receive the vaccine.

In the meantime, the health department has started a waiting list for people who live or work in Lawrence County and fall within the following phases only. This is per the State of Missouri guidelines.

• Phase 1A

• Phase 1B- Tier 1

• Phase 1B- Tier 2

To see where you fall in the phases go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/

If you are not in the above phases, you will not be added to the list at this time.

Residents can contact the health department by calling 417-466-2201. Due to limited staff and phone lines, the department asks residents to be patient.

The department does not know when they will receive the vaccine but will have a plan in place when the first shipment arrives.