Students interested in pursuing a master's degree online have 16 nationally ranked programs to choose from at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Programs rankings, released Tuesday, include Missouri S&T’s online MBA program, 14 online graduate programs in engineering and U.S. News’ computer information technology category.

Learn more about S&T’s online programs.

• Missouri S&T’s online graduate engineering programs ranked 18th overall and 14th among public universities. Missouri S&T offers online graduate degree programs in 14 engineering and technology disciplines: aerospace engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, engineering management, environmental engineering, explosives engineering, explosives technology, geological engineering, geotechnics, manufacturing engineering, mechanical engineering, mining engineering and systems engineering.

• S&T’s ranking for online graduate engineering programs for U.S. veterans ranked 10th overall and 9th among public universities.

• S&T’s online graduate programs in the computer information technology category tied for 44th overall and 32nd among public universities. S&T offers online graduate degrees in computer science and information science and technology.

• S&T’s online MBA program tied for 180th overall and 107th among public universities.

U.S. News assessed data from nearly 1,500 online degree programs. The rankings include programs that are completely online, though a program still meets the criteria if it has in-person requirements for orientations, testing and support services. The rankings do not include blended learning programs, nor do they distinguish between the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors.

Rankings are determined by factors including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation, and student services and technology. Each ranking category weighs the factors differently, and all except for online bachelor’s degree programs also weigh admissions selectivity.

Missouri S&T began its first online degree program — in engineering management — in 1998. Today S&T offers online graduate degree programs in 19 disciplines. More information about Missouri S&T’s online degree programs is available online at dce.mst.edu.