Jerry Dan Mooneyham born March 17,1935, Neosho High School Class of 1953, passed away in St. Louis, Missouri on January 9, 2021 from coronavirus.

He maintained lifelong connections with many Neosho friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Ann Houk and his son, Gregory Dan Mooneyham. Services will be delayed due to coronavirus. Interment will be in Saginaw Cemetery.