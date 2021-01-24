Waynesville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the Waynesville Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types.

The blood needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Waynesville area hospitals, as well as dozens more across the region. With area hospitals approaching capacity levels, blood is in critical need, according to CBCO.

Waynesville Medical Plaza, 1000 GW Lane Street.

Participants at this drive will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and the opportunity to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks during the Drive 2 Save Lives promotion

Weekly finalists will be drawn for a chance to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV. For more information on the Drive 2 Save Lives, go to www.cbco,org/drive/.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.