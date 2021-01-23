A Neosho woman and Joplin woman were injured Friday night in an accident involving three vehicles on Highway 43 in Newton County, five miles north of Seneca.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol rerport notes that a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 18-year-old Austin Garrett of Miami, Okla., and a 2008 Ford Focus being driven by 25-year-old Kristen Tyler of Neosho were stopped for a crash ahead of them when a southbound 2006 Pontiac Monte Carlo driven by 34-year-old Bradley Smith of Carterville, Mo., struck the rear of the Ford Focus. The collision caused the Ford Focus to strike the rear of the Chevrolet 2500.

Tyler and and 58-year-old Kimberly Smith of Joplin, a passenger in the Pontiac Monte Carlo, were moderately injured and transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin. No other injuries were reported.

The Ford Focus had extensive damage, the Pontiac Monte Carlo had moderate damage and the Chevrolet 2500 had minor damage. The Pontiac Monte Carlo was driven from the scene, the Ford Focus was towed and the Chevrolet 2500 was towed by private party.