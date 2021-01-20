First State Community Bank announced that Charles Epperson, the bank’s Vice President of Rolla and Richland, retired Dec. 31.

“While Charlie will be extremely missed by our FSCB team and customers on a daily basis, I am proud to announce that he will become a member of our advisory board.” Local President Ernie Kost said of Epperson.

Epperson was raised in Eminence, and attended college at SMS, in Springfield. He spent 16 years in the Beauty Supply industry before starting his career in banking as a State Bank Examiner and later becoming a Lender.

He retires with over 33 years of lending experience. Epperson joined the FSCB team in 2013 with the acquisition of the Rolla and Richland branches from Bank of America. During Epperson’s tenure as Vice President, he played a critical role in growing and developing the loan portfolio in the Rolla and Richland area.

In the process, he served as a champion for establishing new partnerships throughout the footprint and contributing significantly to the community. Epperson looks forward to spending his newfound leisure time with his wife Cathy, children Callie and Cale (Jacalyn) and grandchildren, Jackson and Lily.