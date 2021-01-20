Chamber invites community to "Wake Up Wednesday."

Wake Up Wednesday

Let's talk about Neosho at Wake Up Wednesday featuring Guest Speaker Tony Robyn, Director of the MOKAN Partnership. Join us In-Person or Online to hear the latest updates from the City of Neosho, Newton County, Neosho School District, Crowder College, Grow Neosho, and the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored by Grey Oak Investments.

In-Person attendees are asked to wear a mask & practice safe social distancing.

Date: Jan. 27

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. CST

Website: http://www.neoshocc.com

Location: The Neosho Civic 109 W. Main St. Neosho, MO 64850

Contact: Lauri Lyerla

Email: lauri@neoshocc.com

Date/Time

Details: Thursday, Jan. 27, 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m Coffee, Breakfast & Networking, followed by program from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fees/Admission: $15 Community Members, $12 Chamber Members