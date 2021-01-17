Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of Doolittle, where one man died, and another man was shot in the leg.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Lakewood Drive, outside Doolittle, for a report of multiple gunshots fired at a party Saturday night, where they found one man dead, and another man shot in the leg.

In a release on Sunday, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department said the department, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Rolla Police Department, is currently investigating the incident. The department on Sunday did not release any further information.