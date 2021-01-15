Time is running out for residents interested in serving in an elected position for various municipal seats, schools boards and the governing boards of other entities.

Filing closes Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. for the April 2021 election. For more information contact the administrative office of the entities that will have positions on the ballot.