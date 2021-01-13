Girl Scout entrepreneurs in the Missouri Heartland are gearing up to bring residents those tasty treats, such as the new Toast-Yay! in a safe, creative and socially distant way. National online Girl Scout Cookie ordering will be available Feb. 1.

Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally Tuesday.

Girl entrepreneurs are gearing up to bring residents those tasty Girl Scout Cookies in a safe, creative, socially distant and contact-free way to keep themselves and their customers safe.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have used cookie earnings to help fund unique adventures for themselves and their troops all year long. As Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs, girls learn essential life skills every step of the way, transforming into the bold and brave leaders that will make the world a better place today and in the future.

When people buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, they are helping girls power growth, learning, and new experiences that broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills, and launch them into a lifetime of leadership. All proceeds stay local to help sustain Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

Innovative Girl-led Sales Methods

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business. In the middle of the 2020 season, girls were faced with the same challenges as other small

businesses. Girls in the Missouri Heartland quickly shifted their sales methods and incorporated running virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors. This year, Girl Scouts is also providing new materials to support girls as they run their cookie business online and via social media, helping them be best equipped to sell during these times.

Online Ordering Available Nationwide

Girl Scouts of the USA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for delivery directly to your doorstep. Beginning Feb. 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase cookies from a local troop. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top of mind.

New Cookie Flavor

This year, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. Toast Yay! gives consumers a new way to celebrate moments of joy alongside other favorites, like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers can share joy and stay connected this season through a gift-box option that ships directly to others via the online ordering.

How to Safely Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

Girl Scout Cookie Season is recognized in the Missouri Heartland from Jan. 1 through March 28. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she is selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

• Beginning Feb. 1, if you do not know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

• Beginning Feb. 12, stop by and say hi to Girl Scouts selling cookies in your community! Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is grateful to local businesses for opening space outside their retail locations for Girl Scouts to sell cookies in a safe and socially distant manner, when allowed by local COVID-19 guidelines.

• Beginning Feb. 1, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for delivery to your front door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.