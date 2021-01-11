Strength training is no longer just for bodybuildersStay Strong, Stay Healthy is an eight-week, evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active.

Classes are held virtually by Zoom in the comfort and safety of your own home. The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective. No need to wear special clothes—just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes. Over the course of the program, you will increase your strength and improve your balance. After the eight weeks are over, you can continue the strength training program in the comfort of your home or with a group.

Weights will be available for checking out, and two trained instructors will help you learn and do these exercises safely.

What are the benefits of Strength training?

• Increases muscle strength

• Improves balance

• Enhances flexibility

• Strengthens bones

• Relieves arthritis

• Helps control weight

• Lifts depression

• Reduces stress

• Reduces risks for heart disease

Join us for this interactive and live exercise program from the safety of your home.

Online by Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3 pm

February 9th to April 1st. The cost will be $50.00 for 16 sessions. Hand and ankle-weight lending is available.

Call Rachel Buenemann to register and for more information: 573-458-6256