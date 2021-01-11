White paper highlights technological divides on college campuses.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) will host a webinar, Thursday, as part of its Bridges to Success Equity Webinar series.

Matt Newlin of the Center for First-Generation Student Success will give a presentation on rural college student enrollment. A corresponding white paper, focused on ensuring access to technology, was published today by MDHEWD’s Office of Postsecondary Policy.

Thursday’s webinar is the latest in a series of monthly presentations given by leading educators and advocates aimed at promoting equity throughout Missouri’s colleges and universities.

“In order to truly understand how to make education more equitable in Missouri, our department must acknowledge and examine the geographical and technological challenges that many students face,” said Dr. Mara Woody, assistant commissioner of the office of postsecondary policy. “We will continue to work closely with our partners to find solutions that make higher education more accessible to all.”

This week’s webinar will focus on the difficulties students from rural areas face when trying to access higher education, while the white paper examines the technological inequities that exist on college campuses across the country and how those gaps can be minimized.

Monthly equity webinars are scheduled to take place from now until June. Download the white paper, register for the upcoming webinar, and see future webinar dates at https://dhewd.mo.gov/equity_project.php.