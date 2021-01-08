OATS Inc. has named Jim Muench as its new Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Based at OATS Transit’s headquarters in Columbia, Muench will promote the work of the company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. OATS Transit is the largest rural transportation provider in the entire United States and has received many awards over the last 50 years.

“I like to do something that matters,” Muench said. “Working for OATS Transit provides an opportunity to help an organization that fills a vital societal need, transporting people who otherwise might be stuck at home.”

A graduate of Westminster College and the Missouri School of Journalism, Muench has worked for thirty years in Mid-Missouri as a strategic communicator and journalist – both on a free-lance basis or as an employee of such organizations as the MU News Bureau, Westminster College, and the State of Missouri’s Division of Energy and Department of Economic Development. An author with three published books, he has taught English, journalism or strategic communication at several area colleges and high schools including Columbia College, the University of Missouri, Lincoln University, Westminster College, Stephens College, Moberly Area Community College and North Callaway High School.