Missouri State University-West Plain will offer a new Microsoft Office Specialist Certification Program beginning Feb. 2 at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology, 395 Jackie Garrett Ave., in West Plains.

The 16-week non-credit program provides industry-leading assessments of skills and knowledge through new project-based testing, giving students and professionals real-world exercises to appraise their understanding of Microsoft Office, university officials said.

It will ensure that every certified user has demonstrated the ability to command the full features and functionality of Microsoft Office, they added.

“The Microsoft Office Specialist Certification can benefit anyone looking for a job,” said Sheila Barton, manager at GOCAT. “It shows the employer that applicants possess needed computer skills required by the job to stay competitive in the world of technology.”

The three-part program is designed for students to earn a certification for each exam they pass. The program is separated into two eight-week blocks.

• Session 1: Excel 1 certification, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 through March 23

• Session 2: Word 1 certification, 5 to 6:20 p.m. Tuesdays, March 30 through May 18

• Session 3: PowerPoint certification, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 30 through May 18

The fee for the program is $800 per person and includes exam fees. The registration deadline is Jan. 27.

For more information about the Microsoft Office Specialist Certification Program or to enroll, contact Barton at 417-255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.

For more information about Missouri State-West Plains and its academic programs, call the admissions office at 417-255-7955.