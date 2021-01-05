Flora Farms excited to supply Southwest Missouri patients

Cannabis cultivator and dispensary operator, Flora Farms announced the opening of their first dispensary in Neosho.

Flora Farms Neosho is the first of three dispensaries to open under the Flora Farms brand and will be followed by stores in Humansville and Springfield in early 2021.

"We're very excited to be opening after all this time. Our team has put in a heroic amount of time and effort into these facilities and we can't wait to share them with the patients of Missouri," says Flora Farms President, Mark Hendren. "Come see our Cannabis Consultants on opening day and we'll show you the kind of customer service you'll get when you visit a Flora Farms Dispensary."

Flora Farms, located at 890 W. Harmony St. in Neosho, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.florafarmsmo.com.