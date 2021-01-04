A Joplin man was injured Friday afternoon in a collision on Highway 43 in Newton County, just half a mile south of Joplin.

A Joplin man was injured Friday afternoon in a collision on Highway 43 in Newton County, just half a mile south of Joplin.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Cody Williford, 21, of Seneca, was southbound in a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 when he failed to stop at a red traffic light and proceeded to strike a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 in the intersection being driven by 55-year-old Kenneth McKeehan of Joplin. McKeehan was not reported to have any injuries, but Shawn Smith, a 43-year-old also from Joplin, was a passenger in the vehicle and had minor injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital.

Williford was not reported to have any injuries and was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving along with not having a valid license or registration. He was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Newton County Jail.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.